Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $603.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $626.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.