Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Source Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

