S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $457.00 at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $455.00 to $457.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI opened at $415.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.40. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

