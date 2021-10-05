SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navalign LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 86,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,254. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

