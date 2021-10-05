Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 91.8% in September

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

