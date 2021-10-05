Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of SPRO opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

