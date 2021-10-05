Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

