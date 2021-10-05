SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,027. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

