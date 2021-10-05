Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) shares rose 16.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

SLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.33.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

