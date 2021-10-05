Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. The company has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.