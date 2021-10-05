State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 843,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Macy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

