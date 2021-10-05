State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.45 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

