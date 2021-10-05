State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

