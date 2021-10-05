State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,779 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

