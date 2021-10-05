State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 359,272 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,272 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 80,997 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.