State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.