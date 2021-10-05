Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 34,879 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

