Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.