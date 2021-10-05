Stephens Inc. AR Has $977,000 Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.