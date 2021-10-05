Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 311 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

