StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $301,027.05 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $301,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,191. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,154,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after buying an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.