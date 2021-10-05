StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $643,451.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $643,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

