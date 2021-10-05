Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of STL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

