Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

SFIX stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

