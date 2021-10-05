Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEXT. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.