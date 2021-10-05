Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

