Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

