Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.