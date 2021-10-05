Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 2.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $680.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.06. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.61 and a 52 week high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

