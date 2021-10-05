Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 160,155 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,155 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45.

