StormX Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.28 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. StormX has a total market cap of $308.99 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 923.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.38 or 0.08623425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00279342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

