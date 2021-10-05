Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several brokerages have weighed in on KETL. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

KETL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 326.50 ($4.27). 523,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,947. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £674.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

