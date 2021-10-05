Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.