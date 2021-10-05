Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,661. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

