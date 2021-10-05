Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.67 and a 200 day moving average of $385.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

