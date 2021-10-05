Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average is $223.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

