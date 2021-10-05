Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.456 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

