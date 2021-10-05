Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$72.00 target price on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

Shares of SLF opened at C$66.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.78. The firm has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

