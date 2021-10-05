Sun (New) Hits Market Cap of $139.92 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $139.92 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.54 or 0.08234167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

