SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 11,571,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of HYSR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About SunHydrogen
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.