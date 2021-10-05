SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 11,571,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYSR stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. It also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

