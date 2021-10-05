Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

SUNL opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

