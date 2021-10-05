Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $80.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Sunrun stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,224,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,979. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

