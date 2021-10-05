Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.34.

SGY stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. 1,139,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,884. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

