Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BPT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

