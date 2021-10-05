Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

