Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHX stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

