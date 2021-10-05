Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 43,153 Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

