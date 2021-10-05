Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 25,341 Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NuCana were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. NuCana plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

