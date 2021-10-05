Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 12,704 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 10.44% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 2,209.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

