Swingby Price Tops $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Swingby has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $690,044.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,613,079 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

